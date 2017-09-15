5 Great Things: Fundraiser for Haiti, FedEx Cares, "Hot Cops" of Oxford

We had a lot of amazing and Great Things to happen in the Mid-South this week, and here are 5 of them!

Amelia Jane, 14, raised nearly $9,000 to help people in in Lapila, Haiti. She organized a swimming fundraiser at the Olive Branch YMCA after being inspired by stories of teenagers making real impacts on the world around them. Jane chose that location and those people, because her grandparents are missionaries there.

A new study ranked Memphis as the sixth best city in the nation for jobs. According to the Glassdoor study, the Bluff City has 42,347 job openings, with a median base salary of $41,200. The study found the jobs in most demand are physical therapist, software engineer, and maintenance technician.

Mississippi native Gerald McRaney just won his first Emmy! The Emmy came for his supporting role as Dr. K in NBC's hit show "This Is Us." The 70-year-old also attended Ole Miss. Season two of "This is Us" returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 on WMC Action News 5.

Nearly 200 FedEx volunteers packed thousands of holiday care packages filled with items like applesauce, hygiene products, and even headphones

on the University of Memphis campus. It's all part of the program FedEx Cares. The group is working with USO to reach an 11,000-package goal--5,000 more than last year--for military men and women stationed in southeast Asia.

Oxford Police Department is giving the "hot cops" of the Gainesville Police Department in Florida a run for their money. After a Facebook post showing three Gainesville police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city gained a lot of attention, a few other police departments around the country wanted to show off their best looking officers--all for charity, in particular hurricane relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.