Man convicted of killing store clerk 27 years ago

Twenty-seven years after shooting a store clerk, a man is staring to pay for his crime.

Stanley Owens has been a free man since the fatal 1990 robbery at the Kay-T-Did Liquor Store. Owens went into the store located on 2231 Central Ave. and demanded money.

The clerk, Edward Askew, was shot and killed and during the fight; Owens was shot in the thigh. The last anyone saw of him he was limping to a getaway car outside of the liquor store.

The case went cold; however, three years ago a federal prison inmate in Alabama called Memphis Police Department with accurate details of the crime.

The inmate told police Owens was the gunman and he treated his wound at a private home after the shooting.

After officers found Owens and asked about the gun wound, he said he was shot by a drug dealer.

The witness identified Owens in a lineup 24 years later and now Owens faces 15 years in prison.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is working to speak with Askew's family about these developments. He'll have a full story tonight at 6 p.m.

