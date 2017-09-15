VIDEO: Thief swipes package from front porch

A brazen package thief remains at large after stealing from the front porch of a Memphis home.

Memphis Police Department said the crime happened Monday, September 11 around 12:40 p.m.

Video surveillance shows the suspect walking up to a home near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and South Reese Road.

The man grabs a white package off the front porch and takes off running down the street.

Crime Stoppers is asking for information about this package theft to be called in at 528-CASH or text ‘AWARD’ to 274637 (CRIMES). All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible to receive up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc, if arrest are made.

