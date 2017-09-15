Joanna Gaines reveals new details about Target House design in Memphis

Joanna Gaines is sharing new insight into the room she and her husband Chip of "Fixer Upper" fame are designing at Target House for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Joanna revealed in a recent blog that she will design some "pretty incredible updates" for the community dining room at Target House.

Target House is the place where St. Jude families can stay for free during their treatment.

In November, the couple is set to reveal the new dining room and then share a meal with the families to jump start the holiday season.

In a blog Joanna said "We are humbled to be even a small part of their stories and thankful that this collaboration gives us the opportunity to be involved in such meaningful projects, like this one with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. November can't come soon enough."

The news of the Target House design came this week with word that the couple will create a new line for Target stores, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

For more information on the new projects from this popular couple, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.