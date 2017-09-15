Ex-boyfriend of Holly Bobo arrested on drug charges

An ex-boyfriend of Holly Bobo was arrested as one of her suspected killers stood trial.

Blake Barnett was arrested in a drug bust in Decatur County on Friday morning.

No other details have been released in the case.

Barnett and Holly Bobo were in a relationship years ago. Bobo was murdered in 2011.

One of her suspected killers Zach Adams is currently on trial for Bobo’s murder.

