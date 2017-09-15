‘Sea of Blue’ memorial planned for Haywood Co. sheriff

Multiple events are planned for this weekend to honor a Mid-South Sheriff who passed away earlier this week.

Haywood County Sheriff Melvin Bond died Monday, Sept. 11 after battling illness.

A visitation will take place Friday night at Elam Missionary Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at Christ Church in Brownsville.

After the visitation Friday, a "Sea of Blue" memorial ride at will take place at 7 p.m. that will end at the Haywood County Justice Complex.

