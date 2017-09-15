New turn signal installed at Poplar, E. Parkway intersection

Before the new turn light was installed, you had to wait in the middle of the intersection before you could turn. (Source: Google Maps)

Traffic congestion should ease up at a busy Midtown intersection.

The City of Memphis has put in a turn light at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway.

The intersection has a new left turn signal for traffic in both directions.

Before it was installed, you had to wait in the middle of the intersection before you could turn.

Now, you will have a green arrow and don't have to wait.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.