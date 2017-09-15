FedEx delivers $11M in supplies to hurricane-ravaged Florida

Memphis-based FedEx has delivered millions of dollars’ worth of medical supplies to parts of Florida ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

FedEx officials said it’s about more than just delivering supplies.

Friday morning, FedEx crews prepped for a special delivery mission.

The FedEx cargo jet “Annibel” will carry about $11 million of medical supplies to Miami, Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

“This is the heart and soul of our company is our people and helping communities we're in every day of the year,” said David Bronczek, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation.

Bronczek is making the trip side by side with the volunteer pilot.

Below pallet after pallet of medical supplies are emergency medical backpacks, hygiene kits, generators and water for Hurricane Irma victims was loaded onto the massive plane.

“But it's also going to help folks in the Caribbean,” said FedEx Vice President Neil Gibson. “These supplies are also going to go those hardest hit Caribbean islands that have been devastated by hurricane Irma.”

But Florida isn't the final destination.

Because of a large number of animals in shelters after the storm, more than 150 cats and dogs will make the trip from the East Coast to the West Coast.

They'll be taken to no-kill animal shelters in the San Francisco-Oakland area and hopefully adopted.

“FedEx delivers packages, what they don't know is, we deliver more than that,” Bronczek said. “We deliver hope.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.