Events expected to cause traffic congestion in Cooper Young area Saturday

It’s a big weekend for the Cooper-Young area.

More than 130,000 people are expected to descend on Midtown this Saturday for the Cooper-Young Festival. Plus, about 60,000 people are expected to pack the Liberty Bowl for the Tigers game against UCLA.

Traffic could be a nightmare, but there are plans in place to make your trip around town a bit smoother.

Louis Martin III, better known as Uncle Lou, has cooked his famous fried chicken at the Cooper-Young Festival for years

"We're planning for a really, really big weekend,” Martin said.

Along with the festival, he'll also have a booth set up at the Liberty Bowl about a mile away.

"We know we got to get here early,” Martin said. "We have 200,000 people in a very close area."

WMC Action News 5 traffic tracker Janeen Gordon says with all those people, even those back streets you normally use will be packed with cars.

"I always say pack your patience, but most importantly a lot of people may want to carpool or even ride your bicycle,” Gordon said. “Great exercise, right?"

Riding a bicycle is an option at the festival. They've set up a bike corral at Cooper and York where you can store it for free.

If you plan on taking four wheels, they advise you take your vehicle to the Christian Brothers parking lot at Central and Parkway, then hop on the shuttle for two bucks and head to the festival.

"Looking for everyone to have a good time, for people to enjoy themselves,” Martin said.

For more information about the festival, click here to visit their website.

