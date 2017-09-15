Tape Art murals inspire elementary students

Having a world-renowned hospital in your backyard is a big deal. Having a hospital that is helping end childhood cancer is amazing. Getting the chance to help that hospital do its good work? Priceless.More >>
One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a school bus Thursday in North Mississippi.More >>
The fight over sewer systems continues between City of Memphis and Shelby County.More >>
It’s a big weekend for the Cooper-Young area. Traffic could be a nightmare, but there are plans in place to make your trip around town a bit smoother.More >>
A brazen package thief remains at large after stealing from the front porch of a Memphis home.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
