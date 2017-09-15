Tape Art murals inspire elementary students

Unique artwork is set to go up across Memphis.

Tape Art murals are popping up all over the Bluff City. That is thanks to a fundraiser at the Brooks Museum of Art in May.

During that fundraiser, museum patrons raised money by donating Tape Art murals to communities across the city.

Aspire Hanley Elementary School is one of the locations receiving some of the murals.

Two of the artists behind the Tape Art murals stayed at the school to teach students how they create the art.

"We like that combination of science and smarts and risk taking and just propelling somebody off into their future," artist Michael Townsend said.

Townsend said the project is all about inspiring students to think big and use their imaginations

"This is a chance for them to show you that you can show your intelligence through art as well," Aspire Hanley Elementary School Principal Sha Fanion said.

