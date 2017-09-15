Friday Football Fever: Week 5 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever: Week 5

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 5! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Team 1 Score Team 2 Score
Fayette Academy Clarksville Academy
CBHS 35 St. Paul's Catholic 26
ECS 20 University School of Jackson 37
West Memphis 41 Little Rock Central 15
Rossville Bigersville
Tipton-Rosemark 63 Zion Christian 20
Hernando High 28 Briarcrest 34
Center Hill 7 Crockett County 42
Central High 7 Desoto Central 31
Whithaven East
Southaven 21 Germantown 27
Lake Cormorant 14 Horn Lake High 48
Bartlett 20 Houston High 26
Craigmont 8 Lausanne 42
Fayette-Ware 7 Lewisburg 35
Douglass 38 Manassas 0
Bolton 0 Munford 41
Freedom Prep Oakhaven
Kingsbury Ridegway
Colllierville 23 Cordova 55
Overton 0 Southwind 42
Millington 14 St. Benedict 42
Harding Academy 27 St. George's 40
MLK Prep Trezvant
Strider Academy West Memphis Christian
Raliegh-Egypt 25 Woodale High 0
MUS 10 South Panola 34
Whitestation 31 Arlington 35
Northpoint 31 FACS 30
Mitchell 7 Fairley 20
Brighton 52 Kirby 46

