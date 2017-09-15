Friday Football Fever: Week 5

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 5! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Team 1 Score Team 2 Score Fayette Academy Clarksville Academy CBHS 35 St. Paul's Catholic 26 ECS 20 University School of Jackson 37 West Memphis 41 Little Rock Central 15 Rossville Bigersville Tipton-Rosemark 63 Zion Christian 20 Hernando High 28 Briarcrest 34 Center Hill 7 Crockett County 42 Central High 7 Desoto Central 31 Whithaven East Southaven 21 Germantown 27 Lake Cormorant 14 Horn Lake High 48 Bartlett 20 Houston High 26 Craigmont 8 Lausanne 42 Fayette-Ware 7 Lewisburg 35 Douglass 38 Manassas 0 Bolton 0 Munford 41 Freedom Prep Oakhaven Kingsbury Ridegway Colllierville 23 Cordova 55 Overton 0 Southwind 42 Millington 14 St. Benedict 42 Harding Academy 27 St. George's 40 MLK Prep Trezvant Strider Academy West Memphis Christian Raliegh-Egypt 25 Woodale High 0 MUS 10 South Panola 34 Whitestation 31 Arlington 35 Northpoint 31 FACS 30 Mitchell 7 Fairley 20 Brighton 52 Kirby 46

