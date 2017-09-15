Memphis' Phillip Ashley named official chocolatier at 2017 Emmy Awards ball

The fight over sewer systems continues between City of Memphis and Shelby County.More >>
One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a school bus Thursday in North Mississippi.More >>
It’s a big weekend for the Cooper-Young area. Traffic could be a nightmare, but there are plans in place to make your trip around town a bit smoother.More >>
A brazen package thief remains at large after stealing from the front porch of a Memphis home.More >>
Phillip Ashley Chocolates has been named the Official Chocolatier of the 2017 Emmy Awards Governors Ball creating 25,000 luxury chocolates at the Golden Grandeur themed event in Los Angeles, California.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
