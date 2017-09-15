Memphis' Phillip Ashley named official chocolatier at 2017 Emmy Awards ball

Phillip Ashley Chocolates has been named the Official Chocolatier of the 2017 Emmy Awards Governors Ball creating 25,000 luxury chocolates at the Golden Grandeur themed event in Los Angeles, California.

Chef Phillip Ashley Rix shared that the Emmys experience is amazing.

“We are truly a focal element of The Governors Ball so we are in the middle of everything,” Chef Rix said.

Ten flavors in all and more than 1,000 pounds of hand crafted chocolates will be shipped overnight from Memphis, Tennessee, to Los Angeles, California, just days before the event. It took more than two weeks to prepare the chocolates.



Founded in 2012, Phillip Ashley Chocolates hand crafts designer chocolates in small batches, sourcing ingredients from around the world.

Learn more about the local business at www.phillipashleychocolates.com.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.