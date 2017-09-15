Driver killed in head-on collision with school bus

One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a school bus Thursday in North Mississippi.

According to the Daily Corinthian newspaper, the crash happened on County Road 750 in Alcorn County.

The bus driver had just finished his route--so no students were on board.

A female driver in a red car died on the scene.

The bus driver was not seriously injured.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

