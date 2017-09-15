Driver killed in head-on collision with school bus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Driver killed in head-on collision with school bus

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Daily Corinthian) (Source: Daily Corinthian)
ALCORN COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a school bus Thursday in North Mississippi.

According to the Daily Corinthian newspaper, the crash happened on County Road 750 in Alcorn County.

The bus driver had just finished his route--so no students were on board.

A female driver in a red car died on the scene.

The bus driver was not seriously injured.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly