Four charged in stabbing death of beloved Frayser man

A retired Mid-South police officer is dead after a robbery plot took a violent turn in Frayser.

Longtime friends are now trying to cope with the shocking loss.

A woman is accused of planning the robbery, even driving three of the suspects to the victim's home. But that robbery ended in murder and now four people in jail.

"He was a good guy and I still don't believe it,” said neighbor Ray Johnson. “I still don't believe it."

Johnson and friends of Roger Brewer, a retired law enforcement officer in North Mississippi, find it hard to believe anyone would kill a man everyone seemed to like.

Police charged four people in the robbery and stabbing death of Brewer in his Frayser home around 11:30 Thursday morning.

"We are shocked,” said friend Lottie Jones. “Roger was a dear friend of ours. he was a dear friend of our family."

Jones said Brewer came to Swivel Auto Center every day to help out.

"He didn't want to sit around the house all day and he became friends a long time ago with the owner’s father," Jones said.

So, when Brewer didn't show up Thursday morning, a mechanic called police to do a welfare check. Officers found Brewer stabbed multiple times in his bedroom.

Friends say suspects Mathew Jones, John Rork, and Brittany Hunt rented rooms from Brewer.

According to a police report, the fourth suspect Heather Smith-Aquino planned the robbery because she needed money.

Neighbors said Jones worked with Smith-Aquino and had been seen many times at the auto center. The men agreed to rob Brewer.

Jones is accused of stabbing Brewer multiple times, as Brewer reportedly asked, "Matt, why are you doing this?"

Smith-Aquino told police she picked up the suspects after the robbery and they handed her the "bloody money."

All four suspects are being held without bond.

