Memphis teens charged in Horn Lake robberies

Horn Lake police say three Memphis teens came to Mississippi to rob people outside a hotel and apartment complex.

Horn Lake Police arrested 16-year-old Kevin Harden, 17-year-old Moses Allen, and 16-year-old Dorian Record for several armed robberies earlier this month.

Investigators say on Sept. 3, guests at the Sleep Inn Hotel on Goodman Road were robbed of their cell phone at gunpoint.

Less than 10 minutes later, another call came in for a woman who was robbed of her purse at gunpoint at the Sutton Place Apartments. The three men arrested were all from Memphis.

“It's a little too close to home,” said Claire Tucker, who lives in Horn Lake.

Tucker's mother lives at the Sutton Place apartments.

“My mom watched my kids over here all the time, when I go out or have to go to work and things like that, so that's really nerve-racking,” Tucker said.

Tucker grew up in Horn Lake, and she says people around North Mississippi are always concerned about crime spilling over from Memphis.

“Our citizens are concerned,” said Horn Lake Alderman Charlie Roberts.

Alderman Roberts said that some crimes in Horn Lake are committed by people coming in from Memphis, but that's to be expected with any suburb of a big city.

“We're looking at ways to overcome this and be more proactive instead of having to be reactive,” Alderman Roberts said.

Alderman Roberts says all of the North Mississippi communities are relatively very safe.

The three teens arrested for the armed robberies were all under the age of 18. If convicted, all three could face up to life in prison.

