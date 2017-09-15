Man arrested for shooting, killing woman in South Memphis

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street.More >>
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street.More >>
Day six of the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to begin Saturday with half a day scheduled.More >>
Day six of the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to begin Saturday with half a day scheduled.More >>
First responders from Tennessee Task Force 1 are back in Memphis after a deployment to help hurricane victims in Florida.More >>
First responders from Tennessee Task Force 1 are back in Memphis after a deployment to help hurricane victims in Florida.More >>
Horn Lake police say three Memphis teens came to Mississippi to rob people outside a hotel and apartment complex.More >>
Horn Lake police say three Memphis teens came to Mississippi to rob people outside a hotel and apartment complex.More >>
A retired Mid-South police officer is dead after a robbery plot took a violent turn in Frayser. Longtime friends are now trying to cope with the shocking loss.More >>
A retired Mid-South police officer is dead after a robbery plot took a violent turn in Frayser. Longtime friends are now trying to cope with the shocking loss.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured in the Vista.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured in the Vista.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
On her son’s birthday, Lisa Nix, reflected on her son’s life and his suicide that happened over a year ago.More >>
On her son’s birthday, Lisa Nix, reflected on her son’s life and his suicide that happened over a year ago.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>