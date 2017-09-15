Man arrested for shooting, killing woman in South Memphis

A man was arrested for shooting and killing a woman in South Memphis on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Gaither Street near the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard.

Police confirmed that the woman was dead on arrival, and the man, identified as James Nelson, was taken into custody.

Police said that the shooting was possibly the result of an argument with an ex.

Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

