Mother killed in alleged domestic violence dispute

A man was arrested for shooting and killing a woman in South Memphis on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Gaither Street near the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard.

Police confirmed that the woman was dead on arrival, and the man, identified as 46-year-old James Nelson, was taken into custody.

Witnesses say they heard arguing before the deadly incident in South Memphis. A short time later, there were gunshots.

Flashing lights Friday night illuminated the pain family members felt when a woman was shot after allegedly arguing with her boyfriend.

On Saturday, two signs saying "family" stood in the window. It’s especially heartbreaking for the family, knowing a mother lost her life inside the apartment not long before.

"Yeah, it's sad the way it happened, that's bad," said neighbor George Lane.

Lane heard arguing minutes before police arrived.

"The police were holding the gun on him, telling him to come out," Lane said. "And after a while, he finally came out and police handcuffed him and carried him down there and put him in the car."

Police arrested Nelson after the shooting, saying they were investigating the shooting in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Neighbors say Nelson and the victim had dated for years and had several children together, but their relationship had a dark side.

"They argued all the time all up and down that fence there," Lane said. "That's all they ever did, daytime and nighttime."

Now, the lives of children are changed forever.

"Killed the mother of his children, now he in jail and their kids ain't got no mother," Lane said. "I don't know how many kids she had."

Memphis has a problem with domestic violence. Experts say one in four women face domestic violence sometime in their lifetime in Memphis and Shelby County.

"That is so pitiful. That's pitiful how men is doing to women, that's bad," Lane said.

Nelson is currently charged with first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

