MPD: Woman shot in head at Mississippi Blvd, Gaither St.

First responders from Tennessee Task Force 1 are back in Memphis after a deployment to help hurricane victims in Florida.More >>
First responders from Tennessee Task Force 1 are back in Memphis after a deployment to help hurricane victims in Florida.More >>
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street.More >>
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street.More >>
Horn Lake police say three Memphis teens came to Mississippi to rob people outside a hotel and apartment complex.More >>
Horn Lake police say three Memphis teens came to Mississippi to rob people outside a hotel and apartment complex.More >>
A retired Mid-South police officer is dead after a robbery plot took a violent turn in Frayser. Longtime friends are now trying to cope with the shocking loss.More >>
A retired Mid-South police officer is dead after a robbery plot took a violent turn in Frayser. Longtime friends are now trying to cope with the shocking loss.More >>
Twenty-seven years after shooting a store clerk, a man is starting to pay for his crime.More >>
Twenty-seven years after shooting a store clerk, a man is starting to pay for his crime.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>