MPD: Woman shot in head at Mississippi Blvd, Gaither St. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: Woman shot in head at Mississippi Blvd, Gaither St.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street. 

Details are still limited, but police confirmed a woman was shot in the head, possibly by her husband. 

We’ve also received reports that the suspect was captured a street away.

Our crew is on the scene, and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.  

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly