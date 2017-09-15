Tennessee Task Force 1 returns to Memphis after helping hurricane victims

First responders from Tennessee Task Force 1 are back in Memphis after a deployment to help hurricane victims in Florida.

The 80 members of Tennessee Task Force 1 include firefighters, doctors, engineers and K9 handlers.

The task force was stationed down in Georgia for a while before deploying right into where the damage was the worst, the Florida Keys.

This deployment came less than two days after the Task Force was down in Houston for Hurricane Harvey for a week, where they rescued more than 1,000 people.

