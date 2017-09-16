Day 6 of Holly Bobo murder trial begins Saturday

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Day six of the Holly Bobo murder trial began Saturday with half a day scheduled.

The first witnessed called to testify was Debbie Dorris.

Dorris cleaned for a living, and she saw Jason Autry and Shayne Austin arguing while she was cleaning.

Michael Frizzell took the stand after Dorris.

Frizzell is an assistant special agent with TBI and task force officer with FBI on child exploitation. Frizzell prepared a report containing phone records including records from Zach Adams, Jason Autry, and Holly Bobo.

Frizzell testified that during and shortly after the time Holly was taken, phone records indicate that her phone had incoming calls and messages but nothing outgoing. Phone records indicate that just after 8:15 a.m. when Holly was taken, Holly's phone began moving further away from her home, according to Frizzell's testimony.

Zach Adams and Jason Autry exchanged phone calls and text messages the morning Holly was taken, phone records show.

Phone records show Zach Adams' phone and Holly Bobo's phone were in the same general area on the morning of Holly's disappearance.

At 8:55 a.m. that same day, Holly Bobo's phone, Zach Adams' phone, and Jason Autry's phone all ping off the same tower.

After the prosecution was finished with their questions, the court took a 15-minute recess before the defense began.

Eight people took the stand Friday, marking a shift from Thursday where Jason Autry, who testified for nine and a half hours, was the only person to take the stand.

On Friday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent Brent Booth admitted the TBI made a mistake by not even looking into Zach Adams, Shayne Austin, Dylan Adams, and Autry until 2014 despite having numerous tips suggesting they were involved in Holly Bobo's disappearance.

Booth also admitted that the TBI never found any of Holly Bobo's DNA on Zach Adam's properties or in his truck, where Holly's body was allegedly in for at least a day.

It was revealed the gun that prosecutors said was used to kill Holly Bobo was sold for drug money.

