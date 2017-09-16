Woman found dead in South Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police responded to a man-down call on Saxon Avenue near the intersection of Azalia Street. 

A woman was dead on arrival. 

Police said the cause of death is unknown at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation. 

