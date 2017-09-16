Woman found dead in South Memphis

Memphis police responded to a man-down call on Saxon Avenue near the intersection of Azalia Street.More >>
Day six of the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to begin Saturday with half a day scheduled.More >>
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street.More >>
First responders from Tennessee Task Force 1 are back in Memphis after a deployment to help hurricane victims in Florida.More >>
Horn Lake police say three Memphis teens came to Mississippi to rob people outside a hotel and apartment complex.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A missing 35-year-old Sumter County woman and her 10-day-old child are back home safely, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
