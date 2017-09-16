Churches donate more than 2,000 pounds of food to Mid-South Food Bank

September is Hunger Awareness Month, and local churches and groups want to make sure no one goes without food.

Saturday saw dozens of people at the Mid-South food bank dropping off donations of water, food, and all kinds of non-perishable items.

Several churches competed, trying to raise all they could to help those in need.

“The churches throughout this district have raised food and funds, and they're bringing it in all day to help support our hungry neighbors,” said Estella Greer with Mid-South Food Bank.

Overall, Mid-South Food Bank received 2,472 pounds of food and $200 from Saturday’s drive.

The food bank will pass out the donations to 400,000 people across the Mid-South.

The initiative was part of a celebration of the 100th year of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Tennessee.

21 W. TN CME Churches donated 2,472 lbs of food & $200 today for their Missionary Centenial. Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/YbLH9M9LnZ — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) September 16, 2017

