Blytheville looks to purchase SkyCop cameras

The Bluff City is serving as inspiration when it comes to preventing crime in a different Mid-South city.

Blytheville, Arkansas is seeking to purchase SkyCops to deter crime.

The cameras lit with blue lights roll 24/7, 365 days a year and give patrol officers extra eyes in crime infested areas.

Blytheville was loaned a SkyCop unit for a month. During that time, no crime was reported in the crime area that was surveyed...

“They see the blue lights and they think ‘no, we don't want to do this,’” said Cody Wyatt, assistant to the Blytheville mayor. “An employee actually called and said, ‘hey it's working, people have not messed with us, we feel safer at work.’”

Wyatt said the city is currently trying to find grants to purchase SkyCops full-time.

