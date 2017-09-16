Crowds pack Midtown for Tigers game, Cooper Young festival

It was a great day to be outside, and Midtown Memphis was the place to be.

Huge crowds came out for among the busiest weekend for one neighborhood in recent memory.

You couldn't ask for more perfect weather this year at the Cooper-Young Festival as hundreds came out to support local businesses, diversity, and food and family fun.

Held in Memphis' largest historic district, the Cooper-Young Festival is celebrating its 30th year.

“It's a positive atmosphere and everybody's out here having fun,” said attendee Tye Franklin.

The event continues to grow and is one of Memphis' most highly attended festivals.

Guests enjoy a mix of art, music, and crafts presented by over 435 vendors from around the country.

“We especially like the art and we're about to get to the food,” said attendee David Pennington.

“It's just fun,” said attendee Annie Dandridge. “I just like I get out and have fun.”

With the Memphis Tigers taking on UCLA just around the corner at the Liberty Bowl, the streets were packed with drivers and pedestrians.

“Good police presence, easy parking,” Pennington said. “We parked right over here, it was cheap just $10, and it's easy to get in and out of.”

Memphis Police were out in full force with SkyCops for security and officers directing traffic.

Attendees say the Cooper-Young Festival is a true celebration of the arts, people, culture and Memphis heritage.

“I feel like diversity is a great thing where everybody can get together, interact with each other and see different cultures, experience different things and all above just get out and have fun,” Franklin said.

