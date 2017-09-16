More than 2,000 turn out for 5K to support cancer victims

A sea of people came out to an emotional event at Shelby Farms Park to stamp out cancer.

More than 2,000 people from all over Memphis had the chance to help in the fight against cancer both locally and nationwide on Saturday.

The West Cancer Center hosted the West Fight On 5K in efforts to raise money towards cancer research and prevention

Participants cycled, ran, and walked to victory in support of cancer victims and survivors.

They celebrated and even left their mark with messages of love and support on the fight wall.

The West Cancer Center says that they hope to continue to engage more of the community in this event every single year.

As many people young and old came to race to the finish line, they all had one goal: raise funds and awareness in the face of cancer.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.