Munford High School Band to participate in 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade

We’re sending a High 5 to the Munford High School Band, which has been offered to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2019, in Pasadena, California.

The MHS Band has enjoyed incredible success over the past several seasons, winning Grand Championships and Best in Class awards many times over.

In the 2011-2012 season, they became the USSBA National Champions, performing in the U. S. Naval Academy Stadium in Annapolis, MD.

The 2016-2017 season continued the Band’s traditions as they took a 10th consecutive Bandmasters Championship in the Liberty Bowl, and marched in the 2015 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The “big band from a small town” says they are honored for the invitation and will proudly represent Tipton County and Tennessee on the West Coast in 2019.

Congratulations to the Band on this exciting opportunity!

