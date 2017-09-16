Memphis Tigers knock off No. 25 UCLA

Memphis and UCLA are two football programs on different levels.

UCLA is a Power 5 school with all the money, resources and appeal in recruiting.

Memphis is a group-of-5 school. There are no big TV contracts with huge checks for the Tigers, and there's not a pile of money to just upgrade facilities whenever.

In terms of recruiting, well, we’ll let this tweet from Tigers receiver Anthony Miller describe it.

Game Week!!!!

Walk-Ons vs the 5-stars ??

Walk-ons refer to Memphis vs. 5 Stars, which refers to UCLA.

So, Heisman contender Josh Rosen and his Bruins should be able to just come to the Liberty Bowl and steamroll the Tigers, right?

Think again! The Memphis Tigers went into this game with as much passion as a team can have.

It was an opportunity for the Tigers to not only knock off number 25 UCLA but to make a statement to the country. And the Tigers wasted no time in making a statement.

The Tigers would go on to beat UCLA 48-45.

