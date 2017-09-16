Man killed in Jacklyn Ave. shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man killed in Jacklyn Ave. shooting

MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis police confirm one man has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Jacklyn Avenue. 

Police received the call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. 

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival. 

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. 

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more details. 

