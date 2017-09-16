Federal trial delayed in Arkansas for Tennessee rapper

Mourners packed a Brownsville church to pay tribute to a Mid-South sheriff who passed away this week.More >>
A man was arrested for shooting and killing a woman in South Memphis on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An Arkansas trial has been delayed for a Tennessee rapper and his bodyguard, who face federal weapons chargesMore >>
Memphis police confirm one man has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Jacklyn Avenue.More >>
We’re sending a High 5 to the Munford High School Band, which has been offered to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California.More >>
