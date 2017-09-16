Federal trial delayed in Arkansas for Tennessee rapper

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas trial has been delayed for a Tennessee rapper and his bodyguard, who face federal weapons charges

The scheduled Monday trial of Ricky Hampton, who performs as Finese2Tymes, and bodyguard Kentrell Gwynn, both of Memphis, was postponed on Friday until March 19.

Hampton is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting outside a nightclub in eastern Arkansas and Gwynn is charged with providing a felon with a firearm and with providing armed security to a felon.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The two were arrested in Alabama on July 2, a day after a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub during a performance by Hampton.

Gwynn has pleaded not guilty to state charges of aggravated assault in the Little Rock shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.