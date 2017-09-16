SLIDESHOW: Haywood County sheriff laid to rest - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SLIDESHOW: Haywood County sheriff laid to rest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Patricia Rogers) (Source: Patricia Rogers)
BROWNSVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Mourners packed a Brownsville church to pay tribute to a Mid-South sheriff who passed away this week.

Haywood County Sheriff Melvin Bond died Monday after battling illness.

The pastor of Elam Baptist Church where Bond served as a deacon and male chorus member, said Bond's compassion never wavered, even while he was afflicted. 

Sheriff Bond was the first elected African-American Sheriff in the county, serving his fourth consecutive term. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly