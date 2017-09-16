St. Jude patient named honorary coach for Memphis Tigers game

A St. Jude patient got the chance of a lifetime at the Memphis Tigers game against UCLA Saturday.

Meet Wyatt Deel. You'll see him in the white Tiger polo shirt, leading the Tigers winning team inside Liberty Bowl.

As part of the Make a Wish Foundation, he got to be the honorary coach for the big game.

Wyatt was even on the field the entire game.

“It's awesome, very special, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said even though he's really a Mizzou fan, getting to do what he did meant so much to him.

