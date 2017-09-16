Southaven PD arrest armed robbery suspect

Southaven Police Department arrested an armed robbery suspect overnight.

Police said 26-year-old Phillip Davis is accused of robbing the Valero gas station at Stateline and Horn Lake roads Saturday at about 9 p.m.

He also shot out a store window during the robbery. No one was injured inside.

Police said no bond has been set at this time.

