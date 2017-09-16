Southaven PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Southaven Police Department needs your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the male suspect robbed the Valero gas station at Stateline and Horn Lake roads in Southaven at about 9 p.m.

The man also shot out a store window during the robbery.

No one was injured inside.

Police said he is known to drive a dark gray or brown Dodge Charger. No vehicle was seen, and he left on foot.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect can call the Southaven Police at 662-393-0228 Or Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-tips.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.