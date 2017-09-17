MFD investigating fire at Cooper-Young church

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Midtown church Sunday morning.

The fire happened at First Congregational Church, located on Cooper Street near the intersection of Felix Avenue, in Cooper-Young.

Members of the church are holding their regular service behind the building.

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene, and more details will be provided once they become available.

