MFD investigating fire at Cooper-Young church

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Midtown church Sunday morning.

The fire happened at First Congregational Church, located on Cooper Street near the intersection of Felix Avenue, in Cooper-Young.

Members of the church are holding their regular service behind the building. 

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene, and more details will be provided once they become available.

