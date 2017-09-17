Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus hit by drunk driver

Ole Miss police believe a truck that plowed into a Confederate statue overnight was not an intentional act.

Campus police say the driver was drunk, and they do not believe the crash was intentional.

(1/2) Earlier this evening, and suspected intoxicated driver ran into the Confederate statue on the Oxford campus. UPD is investigating the — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 17, 2017

The wreck sparked questions, given the recent controversy surrounding such monuments.



@OxfordPolice PLEASE give us an update on this insanity pic.twitter.com/JJiLsSscw4 — Christine A. Rizzi (@ChristineARizzi) September 17, 2017

However, police believe alcohol was a factor and are investigating it as simply a crash.

(2/2) Being investigated as a crash. Will consult with prosecutor/DA/FBI to determine if additional charges are to be filed. — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 17, 2017

Still, officers plan to consult with the prosecutor, the District Attorney, and the FBI to determine whether additional charges should be filed.

Ole Miss Police said that the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the number of people in the vehicle is unknown at this point.

Yes, we are working this accident. Subjects in vehicle are taken to Baptist for evaluation. Will update as 8nfo becomes available, https://t.co/fZigIGji8t — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 17, 2017

Oxford Police Department said Ole Miss Police will handle the investigation into the accident.

