Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus hit by drunk driver - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus hit by drunk driver

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Statue hit by vehicle on Ole Miss campus (Source: Wikimedia) Statue hit by vehicle on Ole Miss campus (Source: Wikimedia)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Ole Miss police believe a truck that plowed into a Confederate statue overnight was not an intentional act. 

Campus police say the driver was drunk, and they do not believe the crash was intentional.

The wreck sparked questions, given the recent controversy surrounding such monuments.
 

However, police believe alcohol was a factor and are investigating it as simply a crash.

Still, officers plan to consult with the prosecutor, the District Attorney, and the FBI to determine whether additional charges should be filed.

Ole Miss Police said that the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the number of people in the vehicle is unknown at this point.

Oxford Police Department said Ole Miss Police will handle the investigation into the accident.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly