Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus hit by truck - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus hit by truck

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Statue hit by vehicle on Ole Miss campus (Source: Wikimedia) Statue hit by vehicle on Ole Miss campus (Source: Wikimedia)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

A Confederate statue on Ole Miss' campus was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver Saturday night, according to Ole Miss Police.

It is unclear at this point if the driver hitting the statue was intentional or accidental. 

Ole Miss Police said that the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the number of people in the vehicle is unknown at this point.

Oxford Police Department said Ole Miss Police will handle the investigation into the accident.

WMC Action News 5 is en route to the scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly