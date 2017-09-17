Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus hit by truck

A Confederate statue on Ole Miss' campus was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver Saturday night, according to Ole Miss Police.

(1/2) Earlier this evening, and suspected intoxicated driver ran into the Confederate statue on the Oxford campus. UPD is investigating the — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 17, 2017

@OxfordPolice PLEASE give us an update on this insanity pic.twitter.com/JJiLsSscw4 — Christine A. Rizzi (@ChristineARizzi) September 17, 2017

It is unclear at this point if the driver hitting the statue was intentional or accidental.

(2/2) Being investigated as a crash. Will consult with prosecutor/DA/FBI to determine if additional charges are to be filed. — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 17, 2017

Ole Miss Police said that the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the number of people in the vehicle is unknown at this point.

Yes, we are working this accident. Subjects in vehicle are taken to Baptist for evaluation. Will update as 8nfo becomes available, https://t.co/fZigIGji8t — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 17, 2017

Oxford Police Department said Ole Miss Police will handle the investigation into the accident.

WMC Action News 5 is en route to the scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

