TN Task Force 1 reflects on Harvey, Irma deployments

Members of Tennessee Task Force 1 are reflecting on their recent whirlwind deployment, where they helped with not one but two natural disasters.

The 80 members of Tennessee Task Force 1 include firefighters, doctors, engineers and K9 handlers.

They first responded to Texas for Hurricane Harvey victims, then quickly turning around and headed to Florida for Hurricane Irma.

They finally returned to the Mid-South on Friday night.

“They were gracious and they were grateful for our presence there,” said Memphis Fire Department Battalion Chief Colin Burress. “It was overwhelming support.”

We asked task force member Lieutenant Calvin Devore what he planned to do first after their return.

“Just sleep, just sleep,” Lt. Devore said.

The task force was also stationed down in Georgia for a while before deploying right into where the damage from Irma was the worst, the Florida Keys.

