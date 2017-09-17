1 hospitalized after University St. shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
FRAYSER, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of University Street in Frayser.

Details are still limited, but MFD officials confirm at least one person was taken to Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

