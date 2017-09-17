Nat’l Civil Rights Museum hosts vigil calling for peace

The National Civil Rights Museum was ground zero for an important message to the Bluff City.

The Third Annual Interfaith Peace & Justice Vigil was held Sunday afternoon, where community leaders spoke about their vision for a nonviolent Memphis.

The main theme of the event was a call for all types of advocacy groups, from faith-based organizations to peace and justice groups, to team up and help combat the spread of violence together.

“We think the more collaboration, the better, to try and work for a nonviolent society at all levels,” said Monica Juma.

The event was spearheaded by Campaign Nonviolence, a group that works to combat violence in cities across the U.S.

