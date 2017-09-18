City Watch issued for missing, potentially suicidal man

Memphis police need your help finding a missing, possibly suicidal man.

Police said 23-year-old Jacob Kirby was last seen by his girlfriend near Barboro Alley and Wagner on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m.

Kirby has attempted suicide in the past, and had threatened to do so recently.

Police said there has been no contact with Kirby since 9:30 p.m.

Kirby is a white male standing 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and is unshaven. Police do not have a recent clothing description.

If you know his whereabouts, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

