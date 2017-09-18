Redbirds win PCL Championship

The Memphis Redbirds capped off their historic season with a Pacific Coast League championship win.

The Redbirds knocked off the defending PCL champion El Paso Chihuahuas in five games for their first PCL title since 2009.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom smacked a two-run home run en route to a playoff MVP.

Memphis will next play Durham in the Triple-A National Championship. That series starts Tuesday.

The PCL crown is the team's third, and first under rookie manager Stubby Clapp.

