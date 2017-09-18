Bobo trial continues after brief weekend session

The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.

Zach Adams is currently on trial for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo. Autry was one of the prosecution's key witnesses.

Also on Saturday, Candace Wood, a friend of Holly testified that she saw a man staring at her just days before Holly's abduction.

Wood said she was on a double date with Bobo at the fair and saw the man glancing over. After describing the man, he was later identified as Shayne Autry.

Autry, a witness and possible suspect in the murder, was found dead in a hotel room in 2015; his cause of death was ruled a suicide.

The trial is set to continue Monday morning at 8:30.

WMC Action News 5 will continue to bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage on WMCActionNews5.com and the WMC Action News 5 app.

Below you can read our previous stories from the trial. Each story has video of every witness' testimony.

Day 1: Emotional testimony culminates with Holly's mother

Day 2: Zach Adam's ex-girlfriend: 'He said he'd tie me up, like he did Holly Bobo'

Day 3: DNA, personal items entered as evidence in Holly Bobo murder trial

Day 4: Jason Autry testifies all day, explains how Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo

Day 5: TBI never found Bobo's DNA at Zach Adams' home

Day 6: TBI agent testifies phones of Bobo, Adams, Autry in same general location day she was taken

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.