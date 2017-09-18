Woman slaps bus driver, pulls out gun while children on board

A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.

According to the affidavit, 40-year-old Ratonya Jones is accused of running on a Durham school bus, slapping the driver, and pulling out a gun--all in front of several children.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault, eight counts of reckless endangerment, and carrying a weapon on school property.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a bus as the driver made a stop at Richbrook Drive and Walden Ridge Drive, near Bartlett.

The report said the driver pushed Jones down to get her to leave after the slap, which caused Jones to pull out the gun.

There were eight children on the bus at the time.

Jones is currently out on bond.

