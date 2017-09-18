Wainwright set to return to Cardinals as reliever

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright could return to the clubs roster as early as Tuesday, after throwing a successful simulated inning on Sunday, according to MLB.com.

With only two weeks left in the regular season, Wainwright will return as a relief pitcher from his right elbow impingement injury, leaving rookie Jack Flaherty in the starting rotation.

The Cardinals could also get some help from Seung Hwan Oh and Jedd Gyorko when they return from injury this week also.

