Study reveals best, worst big cities to live in

Cities are growing considerably faster than in the previous decade, and if you’re thinking of moving to a big city in the future, WalletHub.com has come out with a study on 2017’s Best Big Cities to Live In.

To take the guesswork out of finding the right city for urban dwellers, WalletHub’s analysts evaluated the 62 largest U.S. cities in terms of 50 key areas, ranging from quality of public school system to job opportunities to median annual property taxes.

Best Big Cities to Live in:

Virginia Beach, VA Seattle, WA Pittsburgh, PA San Diego, CA Colorado Springs, CO Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO San Jose, CA

Best vs. Worst:

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the highest homeownership rate, 63.5 percent, which is two times higher than in Miami, the city with the lowest at 31.0 percent.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the lowest share of residents living below poverty level, 8.3 percent, which is 4.9 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 40.3 percent.

San Francisco has the lowest median debt rate (per median earnings), 16.16 percent, which is 5.1 times lower than in Aurora, Colorado, the city with the highest at 82.04 percent.

Wichita, Kansas, has the shortest average commute time, 17.7 minutes, which is 2.3 times shorter than in New York, the city with the longest at 39.9 minutes.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the fewest violent crimes (per 1,000 residents), 1.38, which is 13.2 times more than in St. Louis, the city with the most at 18.17.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, click here.

