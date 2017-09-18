Gladys Knight coming to the Mid-South

Gladys, Gladys, Gladys is headed to Bluesville. The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, has announced her upcoming tour dates.

The R & B singer and seven-time Grammy winner will kick off the 12-city tour Oct. 21 in Woodlands, Texas, make a stop at the Horseshoe Casino at Bluesville, in Tunica, Mississippi, Dec. 15, and wrap up the tour at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas.

Knight got her start in the music business at the age of 4. By the time she was 8, Knight was singing with her siblings who called themselves "the Pips." The group recorded one of my favorite songs, and a No.1 hit in 1973, "Midnight Train to Georgia."

Now, years later, Knight continues with her solo career. In 2015, she released a dance single, "Just a Little."

Knight also has a gospel album, "Where My Heart Belongs" featuring Bebe Winans and Kirk Franklin.

Tickets for the December concert range from $42 to $201, and are available at Ticketmaster.com

