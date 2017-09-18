Woman finishes Ole Miss degree started in 1977

Staffmark is looking to hire 750 seasonal workers.More >>
A Grenada woman is the first person to earn a degree under a new Mississippi program aimed at helping people finish college.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
Cities are growing considerably faster than in the previous decade, and if you’re thinking of moving to a big city in the future, WalletHub.com has come out with a study on 2017’s Best Big Cities to Live In.More >>
