750 seasonal positions up for grabs at job fair

Staffmark is looking to hire 750 seasonal workers.

They will host a job fair Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at 4202 Hacks Cross Road Suite 114 in Memphis.

They are looking to hire warehouse, clerks, forklift, and other positions.

These temporary jobs start at $11 per hour.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.