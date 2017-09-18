750 seasonal positions up for grabs at job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

750 seasonal positions up for grabs at job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Staffmark is looking to hire 750 seasonal workers.

They will host a job fair Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at 4202 Hacks Cross Road Suite 114 in Memphis.

They are looking to hire warehouse, clerks, forklift, and other positions.

These temporary jobs start at $11 per hour.

