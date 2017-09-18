Ole Miss to vote on new mascot

Ole Miss may be looking for a new mascot for the second time this decade.

The Associated Student Body has announced a 'Landshark Referendum' in attempt to swap Rebel Black Bear for a new Landshark mascot.

ASB notes the 'landshark' gesture that the school has been using since their 2008 victory over Tim Tebow's Florida Gators. The gesture has since been used in basketball and baseball.

Rebel Black Bear has been in use since it was voted on in 2010 after the school retired the controversial 'Colonel Reb.'

A vote on the Landshark Referendum will come September 26. If voted through, a possible design of the mascot will be revealed.

