ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: avoiding fraudulent ticket purchases

Fake show tickets, especially in the age of the Internet, have flooded the market for years. Not much has changed in trying to stop them since I produced this 2009 story.

Even with the "Hannah Montana" law referenced in that story, Tennessee still struggles to hold scalpers and scalping software accountable. The Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs shared these guidelines to beat ticket scams:

* Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. Many offer secondary sales options as well.

* If it's a scalper or street-seller, ask the seller to walk with you to the venue entrance before buying. If the seller refuses, don't buy the tickets.

* Ask the seller for photo ID, noting his or her name and date of birth. If the seller refuses, don't buy the tickets.

* Make sure all necessary bar codes are on the tickets and serial numbers aren't the same on each ticket.

* Be cautious when buying .pdf print-out tickets. These could have been printed multiple times. Only the first person to have that ticket scanned at the gate will get in.

* Know what ticket format the venue uses. Not every venue will support digital tickets.

* Check the ticket to make sure all information, such as the date, event location and face value is correct before you buy it.

* If you're looking to buy re-sale tickets online, make sure you're buying from a company that offers verified tickets, a money-back guarantee or a comparable seat promise.

* Know the refund policy. You should only buy tickets from a ticket re-seller who provides clear details about transaction terms.

* Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don't click through from emails or online ads; a common scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.

* Use a credit card to take advantage of its built-in protections and dispute features.

* Avoid buying tickets from someone you don't know who asks you to wire money for the purchase.

* Get the specifics on tickets, including shipping terms and availability dates.

* Cover the code! Do NOT take photos of your ticket stubs and post them on social media.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.